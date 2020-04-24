Man wanted in Maryland for attempted murder arrested in Youngstown

The apartment owner was also arrested on two warrants from municipal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of a bus driver in Baltimore, Md., was arrested Thursday at an East Side apartment.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force said James Grimes, 26, was arrested about 7:50 a.m. at an apartment in the 600 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The spokesman here said marshals made the arrest after receiving information from their colleagues in Maryland. He would not say how they came about their information.

Grimes is wanted on a charge of attempted murder. He waived extradition in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Authorities in Maryland have five days to pick him up.

The apartment owner, Maurice Brice, was arrested on two warrants from municipal court and booked into the county jail along with Grimes.