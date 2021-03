AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who prosecutors in Pennsylvania say skipped out on a court hearing and his fines is headed back to Mercer County.

Brandon Williams appeared before a magistrate Thursday in Mahoning County.

He was arrested Wednesday in Austintown when police discovered he had a warrant against him from a 2015 robbery case in Mercer County.

Williams agreed to be extradited to Mercer County to appear in front of a judge there.