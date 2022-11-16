YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in Youngstown on Wednesday who was wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico for allegedly shooting a police officer.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Rodriguez-Maldonado, 26, at an address near the 3500 block of Desoto Ave. Investigators say he barricaded himself inside the attic of the house, but they were able to find him after a search.

Rodriguez-Maldonado was wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico for an attempted murder charge and an alleged weapons offense. Investigators say on Feb. 15, 2021, he led officers on a high-speed pursuit after an attempted traffic stop and then shot at two officers. One of the officers was hit by a bullet but has since recovered from his injuries.

“A dangerous man is off the streets today thanks to the efforts of our task force. Based off if his actions in Puerto Rico, when encountered by police and then again today, it is obvious that he will do anything to avoid being arrested and does it with no regard for the safety of the officers involved,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or can send a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.