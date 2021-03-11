Man wanted for robbery at Family Dollar in Boardman now in custody

Reports said he used a note to demand money but never showed a gun

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in the February robbery of a Market Street store is in the Mahoning County Jail after turning himself into police this week.

Justin Woody, 45, of Meadowbrook Avenue in Youngstown, is in the jail on $20,000 bond after he was arraigned Wednesday in Mahoning County Area Court on a charge of robbery. Court records do not list a future court date for him.

Woody has been in custody since he turned himself into township police Tuesday. He was wanted for a Feb. 25 robbery of a 4030 Market St. Family Dollar store.

Reports said officers were called to the store about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 25 by an employee who said a man came into the store to buy something, and as she was ringing up the sale, the man also gave her a note which said, “give up the money or you’ll be shot.”

The employee complied and gave the robber over $200 from the cash register, reports said. Reports said the robber never showed a gun.

The evening of the robbery, the employee was taken to a home on Youngstown’s south side to identify a man who was tracked there to see if he was the robber, but she was not able to do so, reports said.

Reports do not mention how detectives were able to determine Woody was the robber.