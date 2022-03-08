YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on charges that he shot at a car in 2020 turned himself in to police Monday.

James Tubbs, Jr., 24, had warrants for assault and two counts of felonious assault. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said Tubbs is wanted for shooting at a car on July 3, 2020, that had two people inside.

Cox said Tubbs and the driver of the car had gotten into a minor argument over a fender bender and punches were thrown.

The other man drove away but Tubbs followed him and fired several shots at his car, Cox said.

Police found at least four bullet holes in the car. No one was injured, Cox said.

Cox said he found some shell casings on McGuffey Road the next day. A warrant for Tubbs was issued July 9, but he had been free until Monday.