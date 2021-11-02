Man wanted by Boardman for Christmas Day 2019 attack taken into custody

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for a Christmas Day attack on his estranged wife in 2019 is now in custody.

Jonathan Williams, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Monday on charges of felonious assault and a fourth degree felony domestic violence. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 9 in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Williams was taken into custody by township police late Sunday, who went to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Columbus to pick him up, where he had been held after he was arrested on the Boardman warrants.

Williams was wanted for an attack early Dec. 25, 2019, at an apartment in the 4600 block of South Avenue. A woman who lived there told police she had been separated from Williams for about a year but he would occasionally stay with her. He was with her on Christmas Eve 2019, but the two argued and he left.

Reports said the woman told police Williams returned at about 8 a.m. Christmas Day and argued with her again, throwing her through a wall and punching her in the face and knocking her out briefly. When she woke up and was looking for her phone Williams came back into the apartment with a handgun and threatened to shoot her as well as “lighting the whole apartment building up.”

Reports said the victim had a bloody nose and there was a hole in her wall where she said she was thrown.

Williams was gone by the time police arrived, but the victim told officers he would sometimes stay with his mother in the Columbus area.

The victim was examined by paramedics but declined any further treatment, reports said.

The domestic violence charge was upgraded to a felony because Williams has a previous domestic violence conviction, reports said.