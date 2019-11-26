Man using ride-on lawnmower rolls over into ditch in Canfield

He got too close to the edge of the lawn along Janet Drive

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man’s ride-on lawnmower rolled over in Canfield Tuesday afternoon.

He was taking advantage of the good weather to cut the grass and mulch leaves around 1:30 p.m.

But he got too close to the edge of the lawn on the property along Janet Drive.

The lawnmower rolled into a six-foot ditch and the man hurt his arm.

Canfield Deputy Chief Matt Rarick said he wasn’t seriously hurt.

“The homeowner removed their tractor from the ditch using one of our trucks.”

The tractor appeared to be in good working order after it was pulled out of the ditch.