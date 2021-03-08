Man uses knife to rob Youngstown Family Dollar, officials say

The suspect fled toward Griselda Avenue but police were not able to find him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators say a man held a knife to the back of a Youngstown store employee while taking money from the cash register on Saturday.

The man managed to get away with just over $200 from the Family Dollar on Glenwood Avenue, report said.

Officers were called to the store about 8:15 p.m. and when they arrived an employee told them a man was standing by the counter like he was waiting to have something rang up on the cash register, so she went to help him.

When she got behind the counter, however, the man pulled a knife, followed her and demanded money, the report said.

According to police, the man held a knife to the employee’s back and made her open the register. He then stuffed his pockets with the bills in the cash drawer before running out the door, across Glenwood Avenue toward Griselda Avenue, reports said.

Police searched the area with extra cars and a police dog but could not find the man, reports said.

The same store was robbed by a man in December who fired a round into the ceiling from a revolver before leaving. He was eventually caught and is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.