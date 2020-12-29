Man turns himself in, pleads not guilty to Warren murder

A 24-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting this past summer

Stefon Alexander, indicted on murder with firearm, tampering with evidence.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in a Warren murder case turned himself in Monday.

Stefon Alexander, 35, faces a charge of aggravated murder.

He pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $1,000.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, Alexander is accused of killing 24-year-old Delquan Ware.

Ware was killed in a drive-by shooting on Summit Street in August. Police believed both Ware and the shooter were driving when Ware was shot and caused a crash. Three cars were involved in the crash.

