Man turns himself in, pleads not guilty to Warren murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in a Warren murder case turned himself in Monday.
Stefon Alexander, 35, faces a charge of aggravated murder.
He pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $1,000.
According to the Tribune Chronicle, Alexander is accused of killing 24-year-old Delquan Ware.
Ware was killed in a drive-by shooting on Summit Street in August. Police believed both Ware and the shooter were driving when Ware was shot and caused a crash. Three cars were involved in the crash.
