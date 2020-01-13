Man turns down plea in Youngstown murder case

Because he refused to accept a plea Michael Sherman is expected to go on trial Jan. 27

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three defendants in the shooting death of a Youngstown man last year turned down a plea bargain Monday that would have called for a 14-year prison sentence.

Since 20-year-old Michael Sherman turned down the deal, he is expected to go on trial Jan. 27 for the March 3, 2018 shooting death of Brandon Wareham in a driveway on Rhoda Avenue.

Police said Wareham was lured to the home by Sherman, 20; Daniel Sullivan, 19 and Mark Winlock, 19, along with two juveniles who wanted to rob Wareham of marijuana he was selling.

Instead, Winlock shot Wareham almost as soon as he arrived, police said. He died a short time later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Sullivan, Winlock and Sherman are all charged with aggravated murder. If convicted, Sherman could be sentenced at a minimum to 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors told Judge Anthony D’Apolito on Monday they were withdrawing the offer if Sherman refused it.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Paris said it was not fair to Warham’s family to keep them guessing until the trial whether Sherman would take the deal.

Prosecutors are also asking for 14-year sentence for Sullivan while his defense team is expected to argue for 10 years.

A sentencing date for Sullivan will be set when the cases against the other two defendants are completed.

Winlock is also set for trial Jan. 27.