Man trying to make Tik Tok video in Braceville Twp. ends in arrest

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man trying to make a Tik Tok video ended in his arrest.

The incident happened Friday on State Route 5 in Braceville Township.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, a woman pulled up next to a deputy at a traffic light on State Route 5 and told him that a man reached out from another car and grabbed her arm.

The deputy was able to pull the car over quickly since it was only two vehicles behind the woman who reported the incident.

The driver told the deputy that he and his passenger were recording a Tik Tok video and part of the recording required them to touch a stranger’s arm in another vehicle, according to the report.

The deputy told the men that their actions were unacceptable and could be criminal.

The passenger of the vehicle, Nathaniel Naypaver, 23, of Leavitsburg, was the one who allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The driver of the car was released at the scene.