Report: Man tries to run from cop after crashing into Youngstown house

Reports said the man's girlfriend was also not happy her car was wrecked

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man suspected of crashing into a home Wednesday morning led a police officer into his living room where his girlfriend shouted at the officer, “You can’t do this in my house.”

David Brannan, 34, of Oak Lane Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said an officer spotted a car Brannan was driving about 8 a.m. Wednesday driving north on Albert Street at very high speeds.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, and when he caught up to it at Victor and Atkinson avenues, he noticed a house on the corner that appeared to have been struck by a hard object and there was heavy front damage on the car Brannan had.

Brannan pulled into a drive in the 1500 block of Oak Lane and ran into the house, refusing orders to stop, reports said. The officer followed him inside and the two wrestled in the living room while Brannan’s girlfriend was screaming at the officer.

Reports said the woman helped Brannan calm down so the officer could take him into custody, and when the officer told her why he followed him inside, she asked, “You wrecked my car?”

Brannan told her the car was already wrecked, but the girlfriend told police it had not been wrecked before Brannan drove it.

Because of a cut on his head, Brannan was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he told police he refused to take a blood test because he had taken drugs recently and was afraid the drugs would show up on the blood test, reports stated.

He was taken to the jail after he was examined.