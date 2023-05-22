LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking to identify a driver who led them on a high-speed chase last week.

At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, an officer on patrol saw the driver of a Dodge Charger peel out of a gas station, go sideways and then continue north down the road.

The officer followed the speeding car and was able to see that the driver was an older man wearing a baseball hat and glass.

The officer tried to pull the man over, but he kept going at a speed well over 100 miles per hour, according to the police report.

The car then turned onto Goldie Road, swerving around other cars and into oncoming traffic, the report stated. He continued onto Ravine Drive at a high rate of speed, swerving around other drivers and blowing through a stop sign.

The driver ended up on Logan Way, still swerving in and out of traffic. That was when officers ended the pursuit for safety.

Police were able to take a look at surveillance video from the gas station and are working on identifying the driver.