Man to receive sentence after walking from Columbiana County prison in 1999

Ernesto Corral -charged for the escape from the custody of the United States Attorney General

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing is set for Wednesday for a man accused of walking out of the federal prison in Columbiana County in 1999.

Ernesto Corral, 65, is set to be sentenced before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a single charge of escape from the custody of the United States Attorney General.

Corral pleaded guilty on June 28 to the charge.

The indictment in the case said Corral, while an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton, walked away from the prison July 26, 1999.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed in the case by his attorney, Corral was serving a 135-month prison sentence out of the Eastern District of Wisconsin on a charge of conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance when he escaped. The memorandum termed the escape a “walk away” and said Corral had served five years and nine months of his sentence before he escaped. The memorandum did not give further details on the escape.

Corral was arrested in April of 2001 in Peru and served a 20-year prison sentence there. When his sentence was completed earlier this year, he was extradited to the United States.

The memorandum notes that while Corral was in prison in Peru, the United States tried numerous times to have him extradited to the United States but was not successful until he was released from prison there. The memorandum does not say what charge Corral served his time for while in Peru.

Corral has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was sent back to the United States.

The memorandum asks the court to sentence Corral to below the guideline sentence for the charge. The memorandum notes his age, the horrific conditions he faced while in prison in Peru, his numerous medical conditions and the fact that he has gone several years without seeing close family members.

The guideline sentence for Corral is between 12 and 18 months in prison, the memorandum said.

A family member also owns a business and has a job for Corral once he is released from custody, the memorandum said.