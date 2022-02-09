YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be June 14 for a man who pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges Tuesday in federal court.

Frederick Southerland, 62, entered his pleas before U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to two counts of distribution of cocaine and a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An indictment handed down Sept. 30 said that Southerland sold cocaine on Dec. 3 and Dec. 23, 2020 and that he also had a .45-caliber pistol and a .40-caliber pistol with him Dec. 23, 2020, despite two separate convictions for robbery Feb. 12, 1993 and Feb. 26, 1993, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Those convictions bar Southerland from having a gun.

Southerland has been free on bond since his arraignment in federal court.