Man to be arraigned for East Side shooting that injured person in the leg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested late Wednesday following a shooting on the East Side is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on two counts of felonious assault, as well as other charges.

Wayne Martin, 39, of Youngstown, will also be arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony domestic violence.

Martin was arrested shortly after a shooting about 9 p.m. in a Walden Court apartment on the East Side where a man was wounded in the leg.

Police spotted an SUV he was driving on the West Side and arrested him after pulling it over.

Police provided no other details. Most of the narrative on the arrest report was blacked out.

Martin was taken into custody on a felony domestic violence warrant for an incident on July 19. He was arraigned on that charge Friday in municipal court.

At the time he was arraigned on the domestic violence charge, the charges for the shooting were pending and were officially in the system shortly after his arraignment. He remains in the Mahoning County jail.