HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a local resort on Sunday because a man in the lobby threatened to “shoot this place up,” according to a Howland police report.

Police were dispatched Avalon’s Grand Resort on East Market Street for reports that a suspect, Timothy Martin, 37, was in the lobby looking for a woman and threatening to shoot people, according to a report.

When police arrived, Martin had returned to his room. Hotel security told police that a victim had approached them and said Martin had put his hands on her and pushed her, according to the police report.

After the victim’s report, hotel security went to Martin’s room. Martin asked security where the woman was. When security would not tell him, Martin went to the lobby, punching the wall repeatedly on the way, according to the report.

When Martin was back in the lobby with security, the report states that Martin said he would get his gun from this car and “shoot this place up.” Then, security called 911.

When police went to Martin’s room, he answered immediately. Martin denied punching the wall or making any threats.

Police then detained and arrested Martin, who they say was intoxicated.

Martin is charged with domestic violence and three counts of aggravated menacing. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Martin is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on March 21.