NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after threatening two women at a gas station with a gun, according to police reports.

Two women reported pulling into the parking lot at the Country Fair in Niles around 11 p.m. Wednesday night when a man almost backed into their car and then threatened them, reports state.

The women reported the driver of the red truck was backing out of a spot when it nearly hit them. They said he then got out of the truck, threatening to beat them up and shoot them, and said to “call her husband and that he would shoot him too,” according to reports.

The women provided a description of the vehicle and driver, and Vienna police officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle matching the description and were able to apprehend the suspect, Joshua Ocheltree, 35.

During a search of the vehicle, officers collected a 9mm handgun with a gold slide, ammunition and holsters as evidence.

Ocheltree is set to appear in Niles Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on aggravated menacing charges.

