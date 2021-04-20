Man tells Youngstown police where he ‘hypothetically’ hid gun and they find one

Police said when they first found him, he tried to run from the cruiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested by police investigating gunfire on Youngstown’s south side Monday evening told officers where he may have “hypothetically” hid a gun, reports say.

Officers said they looked where the man said he “hypothetically” put the gun and they found it there.

Aaron Keys, 29, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons and discharging firearms within city limits. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports say an officer on patrol about 6:35 p.m. in the area of South and East Auburndale avenues heard a single gunshot and when he turned onto the 300 block of E. Auburndale, he saw Keys walking on the sidewalk.

Keys began running when he saw the police cruiser. The officer found him two blocks away in the parking lot of a store in the 3500 block of South Avenue, reports say.

After he was given a gunshot residue test, Keys admitted to firing a gun earlier in the day, reports say.

Officers asked him where the gun was so no one would pick it up and get hurt.

According to police, Keys told them if he had a gun, “hypothetically,” it would be between two pieces of wood behind a house two doors away on Hilton Avenue.

Police checked and found a loaded .357-caliber revolver, reports said.

Keys is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2009 aggravated robbery conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for which he served four years in prison.