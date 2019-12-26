Man tells Youngstown police he was beaten with gun on Christmas Eve

The man was beaten after he answered a knock at his door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told Youngstown police he was beaten with a gun about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Birch Street, where the man said he answered a knock on his door and the suspect accused his girlfriend of taking his wallet.

When the man opened the door, the suspect rushed in and attacked him, hitting him in the head with a gun, reports said.

Police found a magazine for a 9mm handgun on the floor when they arrived. The victim had a cut on his head but refused medical attention, reports said.