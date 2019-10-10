Man tells Youngstown police he thinks peddler used his phone to make drug deal

A man accused of trying to peddle a watch and running from police is facing several charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of trying to peddle a watch and running from police in Youngstown is facing several charges.

Officers were called Wednesday night to the 100 block of Sillman Street on reports of a man, later identified as 55-year-old David Weimer, going door to door, trying to sell a watch.

A man told police that his wife let Weimer in their house because she thought he wanted to use their phone to call for help.

Instead, the man said he heard Weimer say, “I’ve got fifty bucks. Be here in 20 minutes.” The man told officers he thought Weimer had just made a drug deal, according to a police report.

He said after he told Weimer to leave, he tried to sell him a watch for $60.

As officers were arriving in the area, they say Weimer took off and led them on a chase to Steel Street, where he was caught and arrested.

Police say they found a crack pipe, gold watch and women’s jewelry in Weimer’s pocket.

Weimer is facing charges of peddling, obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.