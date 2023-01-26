YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man told police he “freaked out” and led them on a chase late Wednesday because he was afraid he would go to jail for switching license plates on his vehicles.

Earl Charity, 65, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers about 11:05 p.m. spotted a car that Charity was driving traveling very fast on West Cohasset Drive before it ran a stop sign. Instead of pulling over, the car led police on a chase through several South Side streets, at times reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, reports said.

The chase continued until Charity reached the 600 block of Sherwood Avenue, where he bailed out of his car while it was still in motion, reports said. The car continued on its own without hitting anything, and Charity ran into a wooded area, reports said.

Police dog Spawn was sent in to get Charity, which he did, reports said.

Charity told police that he did not stop because earlier, he had put the plates for a truck he had onto the car he was driving and “freaked out,” reports said.