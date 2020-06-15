Man tells police he was robbed, forced to strip at gunpoint

Officers were called about 11:05 p.m. to a bar in the 2000 block of South Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police late Sunday he was forced to strip at gunpoint and was robbed of $500.

Officers were called about 11:05 p.m. to a bar in the 2000 block of South Avenue, where the victim told them he was at a house on South Avenue when a man came in, accused the victim of taking his gun earlier, and forced him to strip at gunpoint.

The victim was allowed to get dressed after he gave the suspect his money, reports said. The victim fled the house after he was dressed and called police from the bar.