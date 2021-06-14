Man tells police he needs a gun because he ‘knows how Youngstown can be’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say a Youngstown man who bought a gun in Georgia a week ago for $500 and was arrested early Saturday told police he needed it because he “knows how Youngstown can be.”

Terray Bryant, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He posted bond after he was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Reports say an officer who was downtown just after 2 a.m. Saturday to monitor last call at the downtown bars saw a car with Georgia plates that sped up before stopping in the middle of the street and then turning. The officer pulled the car over and said Bryant was driving.

Because the car smelled like marijuana, Bryant was told to get out so police could search it, reports say.

When officers asked him if he had anything that might hurt them, he said he had a gun in the car but that he had a permit.

Police found a marijuana grinder and a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

A records check showed Bryant does not have a valid concealed carry permit, so he was arrested.

Reports say when asked about the gun, Bryant said he bought it a week ago at a pawn shop in Georgia for $500. He told police he needed a gun because “he knows how Youngstown can be,” according to reports.