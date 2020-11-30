Man tells police 2 men held him down, demanded Xanax in Warren

The man said when he walked behind the apartment building, two unknown male suspects came up behind him and threw him to the ground

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, a man told police he’d been robbed the day before in Warren.

The man told police that he went to the 300 block of Reo Court NW to visit a friend. According to a report, she is listed as a suspect.

The victim said he was told earlier to come in through the back door, so he walked up behind the Reo Court apartment building.

According to a report, the man said when he got out of his car, he had his cell phone and gun in his hands. He told police he has his CCW, so he always carries his gun on him.

The man said when he walked behind the apartment building, two unknown male suspects came up behind him and threw him to the ground. According to the report, he told police that one of the men was White, between 20 and 30, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask covering his face.

The second man was Black, around the same age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and strings tightened to hide his face, the report said.

The victim told police that while one man held him on the ground, the other hit his hand with a hard unknown object and took his gun.

One of the suspects asked where the Xanax was and the victim replied that he didn’t have any, according to a report.

The victim recalled that one of the suspects told the other, “Let’s go to the Warren Heights,” and both ran off.

The victim told police he left without visiting his friend. Police noted that his hand was swollen and bruised, the report said.

Police told the victim to contact them with the gun’s serial number so they can continue the investigation.