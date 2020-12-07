Man tells police 2 armed men robbed him at his Youngstown home

Local News

He said two men wearing masks forced their way inside, both were armed

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from the west side of Youngstown told police two people forced their way into his Oran Drive home Friday.

Officers were called to the home about 7:45 p.m., where the victim said a man wearing a Halloween mask forced his way inside followed by another man who was also wearing a mask.

Both men were armed, one with a semiautomatic handgun that had an extended magazine, reports said.

They took a bag that had credit cards and identification and a 9mm handgun, according to the report.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com