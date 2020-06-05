Man tells judge he was afraid when he fought with Youngstown officers while having gun

Before sentencing, Jonathan Gibson's attorney referenced protests against police brutality going on across the country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jonathan Gibson Friday said he was scared last August when he ran and fought with two police officers while he had a gun he’s not legally allowed to carry in his waistband.

Judge Anthony Donofrio told Gibson in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that he despite the fact Gibson said he was afraid, he could not understand why Gibson, 30, was carrying a gun he is not allowed to have.

The judge added that Gibson had a gun despite serving a year in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He said he escalated an arrest when two Youngstown police officers tried to question him because he matched the description of an armed man who argued with a woman.

Gibson was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business. Prosecutors were recommending 18 months. Gibson has already served about seven months in the Mahoning County Jail but was free on bond for his sentencing hearing.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Trapp said police were called Aug. 17 to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a man with a gun who argued with a woman.

When police got there, the man was gone but they spotted Gibson, who matched the description of the man, nearby. He ran when he was approached by police.

He was caught but resisted arrest and told both officers, who are also black, that they were nothing without their badges and he made sexist comments to the officer who is a woman. Reports said he had a .38-caliber revolver in his waistband when he was caught.

Gibson has past criminal convictions for aggravated robbery in 2004 as a juvenile; aggravated riot in Marion County in 2007; possession of drugs in Mahoning County in 2010; and being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in 2013 in Stark County.

Gibson’s lawyer, Tony Meranto, told Judge Donofrio that he understands his client has a criminal record and is not allowed to have guns, but he added that it was hard to put himself in his client’s shoes, as Meranto referenced protests across the country about police brutality.

“You have a guy standing before you who in a small way is a microcosm of what’s happening in this country,” Meranto said.

Gibson told Judge Donofrio he was merely walking home when police spotted him. He said he ran and fought because he was afraid.

“In my defense, I was really trying to protect myself,” Gibson said. “I know I have a history of guns, but I’ve never done anything violent.”

Judge Donofrio said what bothered him was the fact that Gibson is carrying a gun even though he is not allowed to and that he ran and fought with police. He said if he had just answered their questions, there was a chance he might have been able to continue on his way home.

“I’m very aware of what’s going on in this country right now,” Judge Donofrio said, referencing recent protests over the death of a black man in Minnesota at the hands of police. “I’m very aware of the discrepancies involved. I don’t know what it’s like to be a young African American man, but a lot of this situation could have been avoided if you had just complied with the officer’s request.”

Gibson repeated he was just trying to get home and the judge said he understood, but added that Gibson was a suspect and he should have stopped to answer questions.

When Gibson asked for probation, Judge Donofrio audibly sighed.

The judge said he was prepared to agree with the prosecutor’s recommendation, but after listening to Gibson’s rationale, he agreed to reduce the sentence to 12 months. Judge Donofrio also said he could have also given Gibson a maximum sentence of three years if he wanted.

Because of the seven-month credit that Gibson will get for the time he served in the county jail, he will have to serve five months in prison.

Gibson said he wants to turn his life around, and Judge Donofrio said he hopes Gibson can do that.

“Maybe this will give you an opportunity to sit and reflect,” Judge Donofrio said.