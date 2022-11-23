YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people, all from New Castle, Pa., were taken into custody Tuesday after police found three guns, including an AK-47-style semiautomatic rifle, during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was Anderus Walker, 21. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Two 16-year-old boys were also taken into custody on gun charges and booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center. Their cases are expected to be heard in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

Reports said Walker was the driver of a car pulled over just before 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Market Street for making an illegal turn. When police asked if there were any guns in the car, neither Walker, the two juveniles nor a fourth person who was in the car would answer, reports said.

When police asked the four to step out of the car and opened a rear door, one of the teens closed the door and refused to get out but he eventually did get out of the car, reports said, as officers asked again if there were any guns in the car.

Police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun under the front seat as well as a loaded AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle that had a drum magazine, reports said.

Reports said police also found ammunition in the car.

The other person in the car was given a citation for possession of marijuana after he told police he had marijuana with him, reports said.