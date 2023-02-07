AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man pleaded guilty Monday to four charges of animal cruelty.

Sandro Morales was sentenced to five years probation in the case.

In August, Animal Charity was called to an apartment on Raccoon Road after receiving reports of a skinny dog and a strong odor. With the help of the Mahoning County Dog Warden, the charity found the dog and five ferrets severely underweight.

Morales has also been banned for his lifetime from ever owning a companion animal.

“The lifetime ban of animals is something that us and prosecutors really strive for,” says Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity. “Knowing that he can never own a companion animal again, he can never do this to another animal — that’s what we’re looking for.”

The ferrets are at Rebel Rescue Ranch in Berlin Center, and Tyson the dog has gained 20 pounds and is now up for adoption.