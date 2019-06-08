Man taken to hospital after tree falls on vehicle in North Jackson, police say

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on his truck in North Jackson Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the man was driving along South Bailey Road at the time of the incident.

One witness, Thomas Schlarb, had just pulled into a driveway on the street around 2:15 p.m. with his friend, Jason Gower. They said they were spreading the word of God when they saw the incident happen.

“We just started talking to somebody and all of a sudden, boom! We turned, it was like a leaf explosion,” Gower said.

“I looked over and I see a tree falling and a truck driving through it,” Schlarb said.

Schlarb immediately ran to help while Gower called 9-1-1, but he wasn’t far behind.

“We absolutely thought somebody was going to be maimed or possibly dead inside that vehicle,” Gower said.

Luckily, that is not what they found.

“I opened up the door and his leg was pinned in it. We shut the truck off, got his leg out. He was just covered in glass,” said Schlarb.

Both men were surprised that the driver was uninjured, especially after seeing the tree fall directly on top of his truck, landing on the dashboard.

“If you get a side view, the frame of it actually pushed back and if that would have collapsed, it would have been flat on top of him. Period,” Schlarb said.

Gower said the driver squeezed out of there with just some scratches.

The driver was traveling alone and did not suffer major injuries, but he was put in a neck brace and taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Gower said it was a miracle that the driver was okay.

“By the grace of God, the man got out of the vehicle and walked away,” he said.

Since they had driven in that same exact spot just minutes earlier, he felt lucky for their lives as well.

“Nothing that is so pallable and so real, that life is so fragile and that literally it’s but a vapor and can be here one moment and gone the next,” Gower said.

The road was closed for an hour, but it has since reopened.

