BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and taken to the hospital after a police chase from Walmart Saturday morning.

Dominique Thomas, 33 was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of theft, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Boardman Police officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Doral Drive in Boardman around 11 a.m. on Saturday for theft.

Thomas, according to a Boardman police report, was in the checkout line carrying concealed merchandise in his bag and wearing a pair of boots that were also not paid for.

Officers on scene approached Thomas and mentioned that he acted like he was going to run, according to a police report. Officers cornered Thomas and took him to the Walmart Loss Prevention office.

As an officer tried to handcuff Thomas, he took off and ran through the parking lot, then behind PetSmart and through the Giant Eagle Pharmacy Drive Thru, according to a police report. Police finally caught up to Thomas and put in him in handcuffs.

When officers searched Thomas, they found a crack pipe in his pocket, the report stated. Police say Thomas appeared to be under the influence of some drug.

Police requested an ambulance to check him out. While waiting for the ambulance, Thomas went limp and possibly fainted from a possible overdose, according to the police report.

Thomas was taken to the hospital and tested. Boardman police reported that a warrant was already out for his arrest from a previous incident.

One officer received a cut to his left thumb and hand during the struggle with Thomas.