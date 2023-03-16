WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man was stabbed.

The 28-year-old victim from Boardman was taken to the hospital with a serious laceration, according to the police report.

According to the report, police were called to Stonegate Apartments on Robert Avenue NW, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and the man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The police report does not state what led up to the stabbing, however, it does state the incident is being investigated as a burglary.

No arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.