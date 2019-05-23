Man taken into custody following accident in Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - One person was arrested at the scene of an accident in Warren after a vehicle went off the road into a ditch.

Deputies were called about 6:36 a.m. Thursday to US-422, near 422 Auto Wrecking, where they found a car in a ditch.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the man arrested initially said someone else was driving the car, but no one else was found in the area and police believe the man was the one behind the wheel.

Troopers also noted that the driver was impaired and driving under suspension.

Charges, including failure to control, are pending.

Highway Patrol hasn't released the driver's name yet.

No injuries were reported.