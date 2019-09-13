Man struck, killed minutes after release from Ohio jail

It had been about 10 minutes since Cook was released from the Franklin County jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio man was struck by two vehicles and killed just minutes after being released from jail.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Douglas W. Cook was walking in a southbound lane of Jackson Pike on Columbus’ west side around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when the accident happened.

Police say Cook, of Columbus, was struck from behind by an SUV driven by 42-year-old Matthew Scheurell, of Grove City. Scheurell stopped at the scene. Another SUV, which did not stop, struck Cook while he was lying in the roadway.

It had been about 10 minutes since Cook was released from the Franklin County jail located less than a mile away. He’d been locked up since Sunday on a breaking-and-entering charge.

The county sheriff’s office says the jail doesn’t provide transportation.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

