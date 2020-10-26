Man struck by truck while mowing grass in Lawrence County

SCOTT TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a man mowing his lawn was struck in the back by a truck.
The incident happened Friday at abot 3:47 p.m. on Stoughton Road, near Rock Springs Road.
The driver of the truck did not stop, police said.
The 50-year-old victim suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, according to a police report.
Police say the truck was a dark colored diesel, and there were two juveniles inside.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle.
