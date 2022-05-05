COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is running across the country to support youth mental health stopped in Columbiana on Thursday.

Greg Nance said he hopes the biggest thing that comes out of his run is that people can be proactive when it comes to mental health, even if everything seems OK.

“Too often, we wait until there’s a crisis to respond and realize, ‘Hey, there’s an issue,’ but way before that crisis point, we can be there for people in need,” he said.

The over 3,000-mile journey is inspired by his own struggles with mental health and addiction that he faced as a teenager.

“When I was 16, I lost my grandfather to a stroke, and I dealt with depression and anxiety as a result of that, without even really knowing what that was. I felt isolated and alone, and I made a lot of unhealthy choices,” Nance said.

Nance, now 33, says running saved his life, and he’s running to raise awareness of youth mental health.

He started in New York on April 25 with one foot in the Atlantic, and he will run about 50 miles a day until he steps into the pacific in the state of Washington.

Thursday, he stopped in Columbiana on his way to Chicago.

“It is a long journey, and it’s one that’s day by day and step by step. That’s how we run across the country, but that’s actually how you build your mental health as well,” he said.



Nance is completing the project as part of the non-profit group Run across America. He meets up with his team four to five times a day to check in, eat and deal with any injuries.

He said it’s a journey that he could never take on alone.

“I’m the guy running, but none of this is a solo effort. It’s very, very much a team effort,” he said.

When asked if he would ever run across America again, he said he’ll know after he reaches the Pacific, which he should on June 28.