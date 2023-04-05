YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports state a man driving a stolen car ran after he crashed into a parked car on Tuesday before he was arrested.

Ben Hawkins, 18, of Youngstown was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, reckless driving and obstructing official business.

Police were called at about 3:45 p.m. to West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street for a report of a man driving a stolen car.

Just before police arrived, the car crashed into a parked vehicle, reports state. Hawkins was crawling out of the driver’s side window and ignored orders to stop, according to reports.

Hawkins ran away and was later caught in a garage in the 100 block of West Princeton Avenue, reports state.

Witnesses told police the stolen car belonged to a relative and they started following it after they spotted it on West LaClede Avenue.