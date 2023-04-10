BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects were arrested Sunday after one was stabbed in the side during a reported fight.

Boardman police responded to the 4800 block of Southern Blvd. around 1 a.m. Sunday after a woman reported that a suspect, 39-year-old Gary Pierce, punched her repeatedly and left welts on her, according to a report.

The woman and Theodore Lightning, 69, said Pierce was on top of them and repeatedly beat the woman in the head, according to the report. The woman said she could not breathe.

When police caught up to Pierce who was walking in the area of Market Street and Willow Drive, they found he had been stabbed, according to the report.

Pierce said Lightning had randomly stabbed him with a kitchen knife while the woman, Pierce and Lightning were “chilling,” according to the report.

The woman said she did not see Lightning stab Pierce, because she went into the other room after she was hit in the head, according to the report.

Lightning was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He will be in court Tuesday for his arraignment.

Pierce was taken to the hospital for his stab wound and is being held on multiple warrants for his arrest. A domestic violence charge against Pierce for the incident is also pending.

Police say Lightning and Pierce used to be in a romantic relationship and were both living in the home where the altercation took place.