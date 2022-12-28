YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man who was spinning his tires Tuesday evening in a South Side parking lot was cited for his eighth drunken driving offense.

Wesley Warren, 45, of Youngstown, received a citation for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs at about 10:40 p.m. after officers responded to a call for someone driving recklessly on 834 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Reports said police found out while running a records check that Wesley had a failure to appear warrant from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown for a probation violation for a 2018 OVI conviction there.

Court records from Austintown show Warren was arraigned on the violation today and jailed in lieu of $2,500 bond. A hearing on the violation is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Warren also has OVI arrests from 2000, 2009, 2013 and 2020 in Youngstown Municipal Court — and from 2004 and 2007 in Campbell Municipal Court.

Reports said police were called to the parking lot for a report of someone spinning their tires and running into trash cans, and when officers arrived Warren got out of the car he was driving despite being told to stay where he was. His eyes appeared to be glassy, he had trouble standing and slurred his speech, reports stated.

Reports stated that based on tire tracks in the snow, it appeared that Warren had run into a fence as well as a large trash receptacle. When police found out about the warrant, they took him into custody and to the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for a breath test.

At the post, reports said Warren resisted efforts to walk inside and he refused to take the test.