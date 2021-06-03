Man, sister and girlfriend charged after fight at Newton Falls laundromat

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man, his sister and girlfriend are all facing assault charges following a fight at a laundromat in the city.

The incident happened Friday at about 2:30 a.m. outside a laundromat on N. Canal Street.

According to a police report, a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were attacked by the three suspects.

The female victim said she believes the attack was fueled by an ongoing dispute between her and one of the female attackers over a man that the victim was friends with.

According to the police report, two women, later identified as 42-year-old Penny Koballa and 29-year-old Shannon Cales, attacked the female victim, while the man was punched in the face by 32-year-old Joseph Cales, Jr.

All three suspects took off on bicycles, according to the police report.

The female victim suffered an injury to her eye, which required that she see a specialist, according to the police report.

Koballa, Joseph Cales, Jr. and Shannon Cales were all issued a summons on assault charges through the Newton Falls Court.