WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot Tuesday night in Warren.

According to a police report, the 20-year-old victim showed up at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police said the bullet appeared to have hit his right heel.

He told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot. He said he heard one or two gunshots and then felt a burning in his right foot.

The victim told police that he stumbled to his home and a family member gave him a ride to the hospital.

The victim told police that he was walking on Parkman Road near Swallow Street at the time, but police found no evidence of a shooting there and received no reports of shots fired in the area.