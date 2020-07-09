Man shows support for Newton Falls becoming sanctuary city for statues

City manager David Lynch announced Newton Falls would become a place of refuge for unwanted statues of historic U.S. figures

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is standing up for history in Newton Falls, hoping rejected statues from around the country will find refuge there.

Ed Carr stood in front of a newly-relocated statue at Liberty Park Thursday with a sign that read, “Take a stand for history, save our statues.”

There’s been a lot of buzz in the community after city manager David Lynch declared Newton Falls a sanctuary city for unwanted statues of historic U.S. figures.

Carr showed his support for that decision but Wednesday, one woman displayed the opposite opinion with a sign of her own.