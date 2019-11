The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man was shot Monday night while walking his dog on Youngstown’s south side.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in the back.

It’s not clear if he was the target of the gunfire.

Police couldn’t confirm the man’s condition but said he is still in the hospital.

