Man shot last summer during reported theft accused of leading police on chase through Vienna

Police reported finding what they believed to be a stolen catalytic converter in the vehicle

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The man who deputies said was shot by a homeowner in Gustavus in June while he was trying to steal car parts was arrested after a chase in Vienna overnight.



David Evans, 40, is facing nine different charges, including reckless operation, driving under suspension, speeding, failure to comply, obstructing official business, crossing a divided highway, possession of criminal tools, falsification and receiving stolen property.

According to Girard Municipal Court records, Evans was not available for his arraignment Friday morning because of drug intoxication. He’s being held without bond.

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said Evans was pulled over in a van owned by someone else in front of Yankee Kitchen Restaurant. Officers then discovered he had felony warrants.

When they approached the van, he took off on Route 82, driving the wrong way, according to Ludt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined in the chase and was able to get him to stop in Cortland.

Ludt said inside the van, they found what police described to be criminal tools and what they believe to be a stolen catalytic converter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Evans is due back in court on Monday.