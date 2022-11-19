WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Warren.

Warren Police officers were called to Colonial Street SE and South Feederle Drive SE at about 8:10 p.m.

When they got there, they found a man who was injured and took him to the hospital, where he died. His name and age have not been released.

Warren Police said the shooting is the result of an online arrangement for the victim to come to Warren to buy something from an unknown person.

This comes after a teen from Cleveland was shot and killed in Warren after traveling there to sell a PlayStation on Nov. 11.

The Warren Police Department is asking people to stop meeting any unknown person to buy, sell or trade items.

The shooting is under investigation, Anyone with information should contact Detective John P. Greaver at 330-841-2723 or at jgreaver@warren.org