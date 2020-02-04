Man shot, killed following bar fight in Youngstown

A man was shot and killed following a bar fight on the south side of the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police said they have spoken to several witnesses after a man was shot and killed early Tuesday after a fight at a bar on the city’s south side.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the area of South and Florida avenues on reports of gunfire. When they got there, officers found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a fight inside the bar. Security broke it up, but there was another confrontation outside the bar, where the victim was shot, police said.

“We have some physical evidence. We have some witnesses that we interviewed that we continue to interview… then go over the video footage as well. We have some leads on this case and it’s being worked currently by the detectives,” said Youngstown Police Chief Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Blackburn said the fight in the bar was between two small groups of people, but would not say if multiple people were involved in the shooting in the parking lot.

The victim’s name isn’t being released until family members are notified.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and Youngstown detectives are investigating.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is the second homicide in 2020. In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides. At this point in 2019, the city had one homicide.