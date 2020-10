He managed to make it back to his house, where someone drove him to the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say a man was shot in the buttocks on Youngstown’s north side while walking to the store Wednesday night.

Police responded to St. Elizabeth Health Center around 9:30 p.m.

The victim told them he was in the 1000 block of Burlington St. when he heard a car, then several shots.

The man managed to make it back to his house, where someone drove him to the hospital, reports say.

