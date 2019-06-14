Man shot in stomach on Youngstown’s west side

Police found two bullet holes in the door of the home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighbor who heard gunshots and then a man moaning alerted officers to a gunshot victim.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Steel Street on reports of shots fired.

According to a police report, neighbors alerted officers to a house where they were able to look through the window and saw a man, later identified as 58-year-old James Thorpe, lying on the couch with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police said the man was able to get up and let them in but was in too much pain to tell them who shot him, the report stated.

Thorpe was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery. At the time of the police report, he was listed in critical condition.

Police say they found two bullet holes in the door of the home and a shell casing on the sidewalk, near the back porch.