Man shot in shoulder, house takes gunfire in 2 separate shootings in Youngstown

Local News

Both incidents are under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police, Shooting generic

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened about four hours apart.

The first was at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A house was shot at on the 400 block of West Boston Avenue.

Two rounds went into the house, but no one was hit.

Then, at about 3:30 a.m., another shooting happened on East Evergreen Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the shoulder.

Both incidents are under investigation.

More headlines from WKBN 27 First News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award