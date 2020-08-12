Man shot in shoulder, house takes gunfire in 2 separate shootings in Youngstown

Both incidents are under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened about four hours apart.

The first was at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A house was shot at on the 400 block of West Boston Avenue.

Two rounds went into the house, but no one was hit.

Then, at about 3:30 a.m., another shooting happened on East Evergreen Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the shoulder.

Both incidents are under investigation.

