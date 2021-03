Police said he pulled a gun on a woman and young child

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Niles was in court Tuesday.

Rodney Cole Jr. is charged with aggravated burglary.

Police said Cole was shot after he forced his way inside the apartment by kicking the door open.

The woman was upstairs with a child when police said Cole found them and pulled out a gun.

She pulled her own gun and shot him, police said.